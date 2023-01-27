Man found in Mallow house more than 20 years after his death laid to rest in Co Kerry 

The community of Mallow was prayed for during the funeral Mass of the man found in a house in the town more than 20 years after his death.

The body of Tim O’Sullivan was found in a bed in a boarded up house on Beecher Street in the north Cork town two weeks ago on January 13.

He was laid to rest in the parish of Dromod in south Kerry on Wednesday, after his remains were identified through dental records.

Members of his family, including his sister and nieces and nephews attended the funeral, which was viewed online by other relatives, including his sister in Australia.

A photo of Mr O’Sullivan was placed close to his coffin during the Mass.

Family friend, Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Norma Moriarty, said the community of Dromod and Waterville turned out in big numbers for the funeral.

She said: “Symbols of his life were taken to the altar, including one signifying his love of music.”

He was laid to rest with relatives in Dromod cemetery, following the Mass at the Church of Our Lady of the Valley in Cillin Liath.

Tim, who was born in 1939 in Britain to Irish parents, was a regular visitor to Dromod in his younger days. His family lost contact with him over two decades ago and efforts by them to locate him failed. He is believed to have been in his early 60s when he died.

It is believed he lay dead in the house for more than 20 years, with some food items in the property showing an expiry date from 2001.

The discovery was made by Cork County Council staff when they went to the property to do work in it. The house had been privately owned and Cork County Council is in the process of acquiring it through Compulsory Purchase Order.

The house on Beecher Street was purchased in 1989 and Mr O’Sullivan lived there for a number of years.

Neighbours presumed he had returned to Britain.

The house was boarded up several years ago. It is not known who boarded it up, with Cork County Council saying in a statement to the Irish Examiner: “The Cork County Council has reviewed this matter. The review does not indicate any involvement by Cork County Council in the boarding up of this property. The Council does not comment on individual cases and as such has no further comment to make.”

The council did not reply to a question on whether the CPO of the property would continue now that the family of Mr O’Sullivan has been located.