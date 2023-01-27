Shop owners with combined 128 years in business named joint Cork Person of the Year winners 

Tony Linehan of Shandon Sweets and Angela Cantwell of Angela’s Shop & Coffee Dock in Fountainstown share the spoils
Shop owners with combined 128 years in business named joint Cork Person of the Year winners 

Tony Linehan, Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde, Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Deirdre O'Brien, Angela Cantwell, and Dan Linehan at the presentations at the Rochestown Park Hotel. Picture: Larry Cummins

Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 16:19
Sean O’Riordan

The joint winners of the Cork Person of the Year Award are the owners of two ‘traditional shops’ that have withstood the test of time, clocking up a combined 128 years in business.

One lovingly described as the city’s own ‘Willy Wonka sweet factory’ has been in existence since 1928 and the other has been run by its owner for 33 years.

Tony Linehan of Shandon Sweets and Angela Cantwell of Angela’s Shop and Coffee Dock in Fountainstown were on Friday jointly crowned with the title for 2022.

Tony and Dan Linehan of Shandon Sweets with Ministers Michael McGrath and Simon Coveney after the announcement. Pictures: Larry Cummins
Tony and Dan Linehan of Shandon Sweets with Ministers Michael McGrath and Simon Coveney after the announcement. Pictures: Larry Cummins

The awards judges — the chief executives of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty, and Cork County Council, Tim Lucey — said they had been “struck by the perseverance, adaptability, and quality of these two businesses and their contribution to the fabric of Cork through the generations and that these two are some of the ingredients that make Cork so special and great". 

Shandon Sweets, run by father and son Tony and Dan Linehan, is believed to be the last sweet factory of its type in the country.

The business, located in the Shandon Quarter, is both a factory and shop. Over the years, it has also become a tourist attraction, offering visitors the chance to see how the handmade sweets are produced using traditional methods as well as some of the original production machinery installed when it was opened 95 years ago.

Joint winners of the overall award: Kieran Cantwell, Louise Doran, Sinead Quinlan, and Angela Cantwell of Angela's Shop &amp; Coffee Dock in Fountainstown, with Tony, Dan and Martina Linehan of Shandon Sweets. 
Joint winners of the overall award: Kieran Cantwell, Louise Doran, Sinead Quinlan, and Angela Cantwell of Angela's Shop & Coffee Dock in Fountainstown, with Tony, Dan and Martina Linehan of Shandon Sweets. 

The business survived a major fire some years ago and had to adapt to new online sales opportunities during the pandemic. It produces many mouth-watering favourites such as bullseyes, clove rock, pear drops, and butter nuggets.

Angela’s Shop & Coffee Dock in Fountainstown was the other winner. It is run by Angela Cantwell, who has won some accolades before, most notably when described in the RTÉ Guide by Irish Examiner  food columnist Derval O’Rourke as one of her favourite places to visit.

Kieran and Angela Cantwell, Louise Doran and Sinead Quinlan celebrate the achievement with Minister Simon Coveney.
Kieran and Angela Cantwell, Louise Doran and Sinead Quinlan celebrate the achievement with Minister Simon Coveney.

The shop has been a staple for visitors and locals alike, being somewhere people can buy anything they could possibly want such as fishing tackle, buckets and spades, ice cream, coffee, and scones.

Many visitors from as far away as Australia and New Zealand have make a point of making a beeline for the shop.

Read More

Cork council wants Special Areas of Conservation removed from harbours 

More in this section

Funeral hears man who died in alleged Cork hospital assault was 'one of the gentlest people' Funeral hears man who died in alleged Cork hospital assault was 'one of the gentlest people'
Toddler dies following tragic accident in Skibbereen Toddler dies following tragic accident in Skibbereen
Ambulance service in West Cork in danger of 'imminent collapse' Ambulance service in West Cork in danger of 'imminent collapse'
Cork Persons of the YearMunster BusinessRetail#COVID-19Place: CorkPerson: Tony LinehanPerson: Angela Cantwell
<p>The alarm was raised just before 9pm on Wednesday and emergency services, including National Ambulance Service paramedics and gardaí, rushed to the scene in a housing estate in Skibbereen.</p>

Toddler who died in tragic West Cork accident named locally 

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.222 s