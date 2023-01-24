Man, 40s, killed after collision between car and truck in Limerick

A man in his 40s has been killed after a collision between a car and a truck in Limerick.

The fatal incident took place at around 9.30am on Tuesday morning on the N69 at Mungret.

The man was the driver of the car and was taken to University Hospital Limerick after the incident.

He has since passed away from his injuries.

There were no other injuries reported by the other people involved in the collision.

Gardaí have since closed the road in question with a number of local diversions in place as forensic investigators conduct an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward with information.

A spokesperson said: "Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N69 in the Mungret area between 9am and 9:45am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station."