Motorcyclist, 20s, killed in Kerry collision

A man has been killed after his motorcycle collided with a car on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 7.50pm on the N21 at Killally, Castleisland.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.

The N21 at Killally is currently closed with local diversions in place. Gardaí expect the road to remain closed for some time.

Forensic Collision Investigators will attend the scene this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and were travelling on the N21 near Killally between 7.30pm and 8.15pm are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.