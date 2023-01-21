Masses in South Kerry for family of man found dead in Mallow 

The siblings of the man found dead in a house in Mallow 20 years after his death are being prayed for this weekend at Masses in a South Kerry parish ahead of his funeral in the coming days.

Relatives of Tim O’Sullivan, whose body was found in a boarded up house on Beecher Street in the north Cork town over a week ago, are currently finalising his funeral. Although he was born in the UK, his parents were originally from South Kerry and relatives including one of his three surviving siblings live in the Dromod/Waterville parish.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the family outlined attempts they had made to trace his whereabouts, including going to the house almost two decades ago.

Parish priest of Dromod/Waterville, Fr Gerard Finucane, told the Irish Examiner: “We will be remembering him at Masses this weekend – there will be Masses offered up for the repose of his soul, and for comfort and consolation for his family.”

Mr O’Sullivan was born in 1939 and is believed to have been in his early 60s when he died.

Family friend, Fianna Fail’s Cllr Norma Moriarty, said that as a community in South Kerry, people are very sympathetic to the family of Mr O’Sullivan, and supportive of them.

She added: “We echo their calls for privacy.”

The family were notified last Tuesday evening that Mr O’Sullivan’s remains had been discovered, after dental records helped to identify him.

Flowers left outside the boarded-up vacant house on Beecher Street, Mallow, where the body of Tim O'Sullivan was discovered. Picture: Dan Linehan

The discovery was made by Cork County Council staff when they went to the property five days earlier. The house had been privately owned and Cork County Council is in the process of acquiring it through Compulsory Purchase Order.

It is believed he lay dead in the house for more than 20 years, with some food items in the property showing an expiry date from 2001.

The house on Beecher Street was purchased in 1989 and Mr O’Sullivan lived there for a number of years.

Neighbours presumed he had returned to the UK.

The house was boarded up several years ago. It is not known who boarded it up, with Cork County Council saying: “The Council has no information in respect of the boarding up of the property.”