Resistance to plan for Youghal greyhound track closure

The lease holders of Youghal greyhound track say efforts to secure the facility’s future have been boosted by a “very positive and sympathetic” meeting with Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

Mr Martin met the Youghal Greyhound Track Supporters chairman Páidí Walsh and fellow member Bertie Lupton during a visit to schools in the town.

The meeting followed Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock’s claim that “sources very close to Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI)” had informed him that “a decision to close the track has been made”.

The deputation spoke with Mr Martin privately for almost 15 minutes during which time “we expressed our concerns over what’s going on, what’s not going on, what we’re being told, and what we’re not being told”, said Mr Walsh.

While reluctant to elaborate, he said the Fianna Fáil leader had agreed “to talk to relevant parties, including [Agriculture Minister] Charlie McConalogue and to come back to us through Youghal TD James O’Connor”.

Mr Walsh said the club also hopes to meet again with the GRI board in the coming weeks, having got “no answers” during recent discussions.

It is the second time in three years that the track has been hit by prospective closure, having received a reprieve in December 2019, subject to a review post 2022, following a report by economic consultants Indecon Group The Supporters' Club criticised the report as 'flawed and inaccurate', while Covid-19 compromised subsequent developments.

The track opened in 1948 and the Supporters' Club invested €30,000 when assuming the lease around 60 years later.

GRI later invested a further €100,000 on improvements, including a new judge’s box and track surface enhancements.

However there is a perception amongst supporters that GRI over-focuses on promoting large urban venues like Curraheen and Shelbourne Park.

Yearly profit

The track notably attracts large summer attendances during tourist season but is quiet off-peak.

While off-season attendances are well past their heyday, the track’s alignment with the SIS broadcasting service to Ireland and UK betting shops enables it to operate at a yearly profit, with 20 races transmitted across two nights, weekly.

Deputy Sherlock says “local stakeholders led the way on seeking alternative revenue sources previously and it would be a shame if Government didn’t at least intervene, pending a further review and a viability plan to allow it to survive.”