Man, 60s, dies following collision on N85 in Clare

Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 21:07
Mairead Sheehy

A man in his 60s has died following a crash on the N85 in Clare this afternoon.

The collision, involving three vehicles, happened shortly after 1pm on the N85, on the Ennistymon side of Inagh village.

The occupant of one of the vehicles, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people injured in the crash were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. Their injuries are thought to be non life-threatening.

The road is currently closed while an examination is being carried out. Traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward, particularly those with camera/dashcam footage from the area at the time, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.

