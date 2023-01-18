More than 630 asylum requests in 2023 as criticism mounts on tented accommodation

More than 630 people have sought international protection in Ireland in the first 15 days of this year, as criticism mounts over 88 people having to sleep in tented accommodation in Clare.

Criticism has been levelled at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth at the continued use of the tents at Knockalisheen, near Meelick, in the sub-zero temperatures of recent days.

Doras Luimní chief executive John Lannon, said representatives from the organisation visited the men in the tented accommodation on Wednesday afternoon.

He said:"They are very cramped and crowded, with eight people in a tent. It either becomes over-bearing or suffocating in them or else freezing cold if the tent is left open.

He added that showers and toilet facilities are accessed by crossing a yard area, adding that this is particularly of concern during night-time hours, particularly in the current cold snap.

Government U-turn

Mr Lannon criticised the Government for using tented accommodation again at Knockalisheen after closing it down in December.

Last month, alternative accommodation was found at four different locations for the 80 international protection applicants who were being housed in tents at Knockalisheen.

Minister O’Gorman said at the time that every effort was being made to ensure that tents would not be used again.

Fianna Fáil’s Deputy Cathal Crowe accused the Government of doing a U-turn in relation to Knockalisheen. He said:

“In December, Minister Roderic O’Gorman made the right decision to remove the men from these tents and put them in proper accommodation appropriate to winter conditions. He has done a u-turn on that and yet again, the temperatures are extremely low.” He added that he believes tented accommodation is not adequate at any time of the year.

This decision has to be reversed again.

However, the department told the Irish Examiner that there are over 19,660 people accommodated in International Protection Application Services (IPAS) accommodation centres across the country at present, compared with 7,250 people accommodated at the same time last year.

A spokeswoman added: “In the first 15 days of 2023, 633 people have arrived seeking international protection in Ireland. The number of IPAs and Ukrainian BOTPs (Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection) arriving in Ireland is expected to remain at elevated levels for the foreseeable future.”

She said that the “tented solution” is being temporarily used to accommodate a small percentage of international protection applicants.

And she said: “The Department will endeavour to ensure that the use of tents at Knockalisheen is a short-term measure but in the context of the accommodation shortage, the priority must remain on providing shelter.”

She outlined that more than 15,000 international protection applicants arrived in Ireland last year. “The average arrival figure for IP applicants for the 3 year period from 2017 to 2019 was 3,500.”

On Wednesday, Eugene Quinn of the Jesuit Refugee Centre told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio that the men accommodated in tents in Clare were provided “with just beds, no furniture, their belongings in bags beside their bed”.

He added: “Tents do not meet Ireland's international obligations."