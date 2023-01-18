Jockey Rachael Blackmore to be made 'Honorary Corkwoman' for racing exploits

The extraordinary exploits of jockey Rachael Blackmore are to be heralded later this month when she’s expected to be bestowed with an 'Honorary Corkwoman' title.

Although Blackmore hails from Tipperary, her unique achievements on the racecourse will be recognised with the award at the annual Cork People of the Year celebrations, which will take place at the Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork, on January 27.

She will join a ‘thoroughbred’ list of those to get similar gongs – such as David and Patsy Puttnam, Jeremy Irons, Michael Flatley, Joe Schmidt, John Bowman and the singer Donovan. Dublin-based comedian and TV celebrity Mike Murphy will get a similar honorary title at the ceremony.

Blackmore was the first female jockey to win the Aintree Grand National, Cheltenham Gold Cup and first to become leading jockey at Cheltenham.

Awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan said: “This leading national hunt jockey in Ireland and Britain has rewritten racing history books and her work with trainer Henry de Bromhead has captured the imagination of those both inside and outside racing.”

Blackmore has won a host of awards in recent years including RTÉ Sports Personality of the Year and was the first Irish winner of the BBC's World Sports Personality of the Year.

Mike Murphy will be bestowed with an "Honorary Corkman award"

Meanwhile, a special award will also be presented to Barry Woods, a former director of the Irish Examiner, for his input as a founding member of the awards scheme, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. The Irish Examiner remains one of the main sponsors of the awards.

The awards ceremony has also been sponsored by RTÉ and to acknowledge the national broadcaster’s contribution special awards will be presented to retiring members of the corporation: director general Dee Forbes and commercial director Geraldine O’Leary who are due to vacate their positions in the summer.

RTÉ stalwarts Marty Morrissey and Anne Cassin will act as joint MCs for the gala awards dinner.

Mary Crilly, the founder and chief executive of the Cork Sexual Violence Centre, will receive a ‘Hall of Fame Award’. Picture: Larry Cummins

As already publicised, Mike Murphy will be bestowed with an "Honorary Corkman award"; Mary Crilly, the founder and chief executive of the Sexual Violence Centre Cork, will receive a ‘Hall of Fame Award’ and Youghal-born tenor Finbar Wright get a “Cork Supreme Award".

Meanwhile, people will be delighted to know the very first annual award winner 30 years ago is still hale and hearty and will celebrate her 105th birthday on January 31. Sr Collette Hickey lived through the Spanish Flu, the foundation of the State and World War.

Often described as the ‘Mother Teresa of Cork’ she won her award for founding Edel House, which provides emergency accommodation for homeless women and children. She is currently being cared for at the Bons Secours Care Village on the Lee Road and is said to have a mind still as sharp as a pin.