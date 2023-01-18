Munster counties emerge from snow warning but freezing conditions continue

Munster counties emerge from snow warning but freezing conditions continue

A picturesque setting in the snow at the Cork-Kerry county bounds taken yesterday. Photo: Denis Minihane

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 07:32
Rebecca Laffan

Many counties in Munster have come out of a status yellow snow and ice warning this morning, after people in several locations woke up to snowfall.

The warning, which came into effect yesterday evening but was updated to include more counties last night, was in place until 9am.

Munster counties affected include Cork, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

The rest of the country fell under the warning also, except for Waterford, Wicklow, Wexford and Dublin.  

Met Éireann said that "scattered sleet and snow showers with some accumulations are possible" and icy stretches are likely.

"Cold this morning with widespread frost and ice and lying snow in some places," reads today's forecast.

"Today there will be sunny spells and scattered showers of rain, sleet and snow, heaviest and most frequent in the north and west." 

It was added that "isolated hail and thunder is possible too", though by evening, the showers will be isolated and mainly in Ulster. 

"Highest temperatures of 2C to 6C in a moderate to fresh west to northwest wind."

Very cold tonight, "with frost and icy stretches developing in many areas, leading to hazardous conditions". 

"There will be clear spells and scattered wintry showers in Ulster and north Leinster but it will become cloudy elsewhere, with outbreaks of rain and sleet developing overnight in Connacht and Munster. 

"Lowest temperatures of -4C to -1C, colder locally in Ulster and the north midlands. Patches of freezing fog will develop in light and variable winds."

It comes as a weather advisory for the country has been in place since last Friday, warning of freezing conditions until this Friday.

"Staying cold until Friday with sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths. Some showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected with the potential for freezing fog."

