How to drive safely and protect your car during a cold snap

Starting from tonight, Met Éireann forecasts chances of hail and snow in some regions, with temperatures below freezing across the country for the rest of the week.

Thursday will be the coldest day, especially during the early morning, with temperatures between 1 and 3 degrees in Munster on Wednesday night. Some showers will fall as sleet on higher ground Thursday, with temperatures maxing out at 4 degrees. Friday will be sunny in Munster, but the cold will still prevail, with temperatures around 4 degrees again.

This means that those of us who plan to brace the elements to finally head to the hairdresser or the shops this week need to be extra careful. Read these top tips for making sure you drive safely over the next few wintery mornings.

Be prepared

Make sure to check your local forecast and traffic updates before leaving home. It’s also a good idea to check your phone is charged in case you do need to call someone for help and to let someone know the route you are taking in case they need to track you down.

Use the main roads

Back roads are more likely to be exposed to snow and ice. Picture: iStock.

If you can, try to choose a route that stays on the main roads as much as possible. Insurance company Aviva says these roads are more likely to be surfaced better and gritted.

For anyone in the countryside, see if there is a route that at least avoids high ground, which is more likely to be icy and exposed. Don't forget to also keep your lights on no matter how bright it is, especially on back roads.

Put the kettle down

Leave the boiling water in the kettle and do not, under any circumstances, throw it over your windscreen, unless you want to risk the glass cracking. Experts advise to start the car first and then use a screen scraper and de-icer if you can. If you do need to use water, make sure it's cold, it'll actually freeze slower than warm water.

Check your tyres

Colder weather can cause tyre pressure to decrease, according to Aviva. This could affect traction and make conditions even more dangerous.

You can find your manufacturer's recommended tyre depth in the car’s manual or door pillar. It’s usually between 4-6mm.

Heat in advance

Give yourself plenty of time to defrost your windshield and mirrors. Picture: iStock.

Turn on your car heat in advance to make sure the inside of the windscreen is completely clear before you take off. Only use a cloth to wipe the screen as your hands will leave smears, making it harder to see. Don't forget to make sure your mirrors are also clear before taking off.

Check the coolant and oil

Keep an eye on your coolant level to make sure your engine doesn’t freeze or overheat. Engine oil can also thicken in colder weather, possibly making it harder for the engine to start up. Using a thinner oil in winter is recommended.

Top up the petrol

Aviva recommends keeping your tank at least half full to help to prevent condensation building in the lines, which is at risk of freezing in cold weather. It's also a good idea in case you do get lost or need to drive somewhere for help.

Gear up

Aviva says to drive slowly in high gear to make sure you have control of the car in icy conditions. Pictures: iStock.

Aviva and AA recommend starting off in second gear if the roads are icy. Drive in the highest gear possible, and at a very slow speed when on flat ground. When driving downhill, use the third or fourth gear. If going uphill, keep a constant speed and avoid changing gear. If your car is an automatic, take a look at the manual override function in order to have more control or see if there is an ice option.

Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, as stopping distance can be increased tenfold in icy conditions, according to AA.

And of course, if you hit ice never slam the brakes. Stay calm and steer straight through.