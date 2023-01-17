Cork punter scoops Euromillions top prize

Cork punter scoops Euromillions top prize

The winning numbers were 1, 12, 18, 40 and 43.

Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 22:40
Mairead Sheehy

One lucky Cork player is €500k richer after winning the Euromillions top prize.

Lotto chiefs have yet to reveal the store location, which will become known later in the week.

The winner matched all five numbers, allowing them to scoop the top prize.

32 other players also won €2,000 each after matching four of the winning numbers.

An additional ten players have won €5,000 each from the Ireland Only Raffle Prize.

No winner took home the Euromillions jackpot, worth a whopping €17 million.

The winning numbers were 18, 21, 30, 46 and 50 with lucky stars 2 and 6.

Overall, over 35,000 players in Ireland won prize money in both Euromillions and Lotto plus games.

