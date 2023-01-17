Hundreds turn out for Padre Pio relics in Kerry

The church is otherwise silent as Padre Pio’s deep voice reverberates through the building, his strong Italian accent echoing through the speakers as a recording is played from a phone.

Hushed worshippers rush to take their seats, swiftly discarding damp gloves, flicking pieces of sleet from their hair as they shelter from the hailstorm engulfing Castleisland.

Fr Brian Shortall presents the Padre Pio glove to Castleisland priest Fr Mossie Brick. Pictures: Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

With inclement weather leaving many devotees housebound, Mary Mulqueen is embracing the conditions, having travelled from Nenagh, Co Tipperary, to see the relic — one of Padre Pio's gloves, secured for the parish by priest Fr Mossie Brick.

“This is my first time coming here to Castleisland," she says. "I’ve been watching the devotions online.

“Padre Pio is extremely important in my life. He’s done a lot for me and I’m here in thanksgiving for everything he’s done for me and my family.”

Candles flicker around the church, lit by pilgrims who offer a moment of prayer in front of a shrine devoted to the saint.

The Padre Pio shrine in the Castleislandchurch.

Adored by many, Padre Pio is venerated for his reputed healing powers.

The saint is associated with the fingerless glove he wore to cover wounds on his hands, also known as “stigmata”.

Also known as Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, he purportedly acquired the wounds following an encounter with a mystery figure during confessions. They famously resembled the marks seen on Jesus following his crucifixion.

Prayer responses muffled by masks echo throughout the building as Mass begins, with no shortage of laughter from the crowd as Fr Mossie Brick and Fr Bryan Shorthall exchange jokes.

“The only thing is you are a Dub, and we can’t give you Sam,” exclaims Fr Brick followed by a surge of roaring laughter from the crowd.

Fr. Brian Shortall pand local priest Fr Mossie Brick.

As Fr Bryan Shorthall, national director of the Padre Pio Apostolate for the Capuchin Order exchanges the famous relic with Fr Brick, he makes it clear that this glove is Fr Mossie’s, a sentiment that leaves the Castleisland priest visibly touched, as he cradles it in his hands.

A subdued chaos ensues as the relic is paraded down the centre aisle, with parishioners and visitors desperately vying to touch the item they have come to worship.

Moments later, a song from the choir fills the church with delightful harmonies, a stark change against the backdrop of emotion and prayers for those in need.

Sporting a holy medal from her late mother around her neck, Patsy Clifford from Tralee is a first-time attendee at the devotions, honouring those that have gone before her.

When asked why Padre Pio holds such a special place in her heart, her answer is firm but simple, like the attitude of many to faith: “Because I believe in him”.

Donal Nelligan at the Padre Pio shrine at the Church of Saints Stephen and John in Castleisland in Co Kerry.

Speaking afterwards, Fr Brick is happy with the turnout — about 750 people — given the road conditions.

In years gone by, relics drew huge crowds of worshippers, with those of St Therese of Lisieux attracting more than 3m people in total during their 11-week tour of Ireland in 2001.

Similarly, in October 2013, the relics of St Anthony of Padua were taken on a week-long tour of Ireland, visiting Dublin, Wexford, Cork, Limerick, Galway, and Belfast, transforming each location into a centre of pilgrimage for the duration of the visit.

As the Mass draws to a close, many linger back for a second glance at the glove, and, presiding over it all, a lone photograph of Saint Padre Pio, standing illuminated before the altar.