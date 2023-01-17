Efforts fail to identify owner of Mallow house where skeletal remains found 

Ownership of the house in North Cork in which skeletal remains were found last Friday cannot be established as the property is not registered.

Cork County Council confirmed to the Irish Examiner that efforts to identify an owner for the property at Beecher Street in Mallow by the local authority failed, although it is known the property is “in private ownership”.

Gardaí are currently trying to identify the remains discovered in a bed at the house on Friday and are hoping a trawl of dentists in the North Cork town could help them get a positive identification for the man.

The house was purchased for a man called Tim O’Sullivan, who returned to his native North Cork from the UK more than two decades ago. However, gardaí cannot confirm the dead man found on Friday is Mr O’Sullivan, without dental or DNA matches.

The post mortem examination on the man showed he had attended a dentist but efforts are now being made to establish who carried out the dental work. Gardaí are hoping if the dentist is located, records will have been retained.

Food in the house has expiry dates for 2001, causing investigators to believe the man has been dead in the house for up to 22 years.

Local sources in Mallow believe the property may have been bought by a repatriation trust based in the UK in the 1990s. However, this cannot be confirmed.

In a statement, Cork County Council said: “The council attempted to identify the property owner by way of title registration searches and most recently by way of affixing an 'appeal notice' on the property. These efforts proved unsuccessful in identifying the owner as the property is unregistered.”

The council also says it has no information in relation to when the single-storey terraced house was boarded up.

The statement said the council has initiated the compulsory purchase order process, adding the initial steps were taken last year of serving statutory notices on the property under the Derelict Sites Act “where details were included on the derelict sites register”.

It added while further steps were planned with respect to serving further statutory notices as per legislative requirements, the process “has not progressed beyond this initial stage”.

The statement concluded: “The council again wishes to express its sympathies to the family of the deceased and continues to support staff who entered the property.”

Labour TD for the area Seán Sherlock said the discovery of the man’s body was tragic.

And he said: “The people of Beecher St are very close. It's a tight knit community and they look out for each other. There was always the perception that the person who passed away had returned to England but we do have to wait for the full facts to emerge.

"I suppose it's a reflection on society today, where, when people come into a community and where property changes hands over time, people may live private lives and slightly apart from their neighbours.

"That would appear to be the case here. It's very sad but it in no way reflects on us as a community in Mallow because we do look out for each other."

The man’s remains will be retained until all efforts to identify him have been exhausted.