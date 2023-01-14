Body discovered in derelict house may have been there 20 years

Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a body in a boarded-up house in Co Cork yesterday.
The body, discovered in the derelict house in Mallow around 12pm, is believed to have been there for at least 20 years.
Staff from Cork County Council alerted gardaí after discovering the man's remains in a bed during a cleanout of the property on Beecher St.
The remains have now been moved to the morgue at Cork University Hospital. Gardaí are hoping that an autopsy by the State pathologist, along with dental records, will reveal the identity of the man.
Food found in the man's fridge dated back as far as 2001, thereports. However, locals believed that the man had moved to the UK some time ago.
According to Gardaí, the scene has been preserved.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a house in Mallow, Co Cork, at approximately 12pm on January 13, 2023.
"The scene has been preserved. Enquiries are ongoing."