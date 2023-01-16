Gardaí will struggle to identify body of man found in Mallow house

Gardaí working to identify the remains of a man found in a house in Mallow fear that dental records may no longer be available as he is believed to have died more than two decades ago.

An autopsy of the man at Cork City Morgue following the discovery of his remains in a house on Beecher Street in the north Cork on Friday have revealed that he had visited a dentist.

However, gardaí must now try to locate the dentist and sources admit that records may no longer exist.

Butter found in the house was dated from 2001, indicating that the man may be dead for more than 20 years.

A candle on the window sill of the boarded-up vacant house on Beecher street.

Deeds and land registry records are currently being pursued by gardaí as they try to identify the man, while efforts are also being made to progress identification through dental records.

“We have dental records obtained from post mortem but it will be a matter of trying to match those with any potential dentist he may have gone to. It could involve a very short or significant trawl,” said one Garda source.

He added: “There was dental work done. He was at the dentist. Who the dentist was and if they retained records is another thing.”

Sources said that any mail at the address may not be very helpful in identifying the remains on its own.

However, gardaí believe the man was a resident of the property at the time of his death because he died in bed.

While the house had been in private ownership, it was recently taken over by Cork County Council through compulsory purchase order. Locals believed that the man who had been living in the house had gone to the UK.

One man said he had only met him once many years ago and the interaction with him was brief. There is also speculation that he had lived for many years earlier in his life in the UK.

Floral tributes

As night fell on Beecher Street on Monday, three LED tealights were twinkling on the front windows of the property, while four bunches of flowers had been left at the boarded-up doorway.

Nestled into a row of houses, the property has a moss-covered roof and sits across the road from another property which has been vacant for many years, according to locals.

Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden said that the discovery was “very shocking” for the council staff on Friday.

At a meeting of the northern area committee of Cork County Council on Monday, Labour councillor James Kennedy proposed that prayers be said for the man, as well as the council workers who had found him on Friday after going there to change locks at the property.