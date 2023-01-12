Kerry player scoops €1m Lotto prize

There was joy in the Kingdom as one lucky Lotto player in Co Kerry scooped up €1m in Wednesday's Lotto.
The winner has become the third millionaire to be made through the Lotto in 2023.
The winning store location will be revealed on Friday morning.
The newly-turned millionaire took home the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 draw. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 8, 11, 26, 27, 38 and 45 and the bonus was 43.
Lotto bosses are now appealing to players, especially those in Kerry, to check their lottery tickets carefully.
They have advised big winners to sign the back of their winning tickets and keep them especially safe.
“They should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes,” a spokesperson has said.