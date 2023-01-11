Met Éireann issues two weather warnings for Munster

Met Éireann is predicting strong gusts of 90 to 110km/h, especially near the coast
Met Éireann issues two weather warnings for Munster

IE/THE ECHO LIVE NEWS 10/01/2023 stock generic image bad weather flooding environment rainfall wind gales met eireann forecast.

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 08:18
Sally Gorman

Two status yellow weather warnings have been issued for today by Met Éireann.

The first, a wind warning for counties Cork, Kerry, Clare, and Galway, came into effect at 8am and is valid until midday.

Met Éireann is predicting strong west-to-southwest winds with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, especially near the coast.

The second warning, for wind and rain for all of Munster, will kick in at 6pm this evening.

The national forecaster is expecting it to become very windy tonight with heavy rain and possible spot flooding. 

Strong westerly winds with gusts of 90 to 110km/h are also expected.

This warning will end at midnight.

According to Met Éireann, isolated thunderstorms and hail are also likely today.

Highest temperatures will range from 5 to 7 degrees.

Read More

Cork's frustrated motorists face another eight months of traffic headaches

More in this section

Woman checking quality of coffee Food businesses in Cork and Limerick hit with closure orders
Trial of Kerry humanitarian Seán Binder to continue on Friday Trial of Kerry humanitarian Seán Binder to continue on Friday
Private Sean Rooney death Cork's Trooper Shane Kearney 'no longer critical' following Lebanon attack 
#Weather
<p>The collision involving a car and a van occurred at 6.15am on Monday. </p>

'Dark cloud' over Kildorrery: Tributes for Cork man who died in Limerick collision 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s