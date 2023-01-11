Met Éireann issues two weather warnings for Munster

Two status yellow weather warnings have been issued for today by Met Éireann.

The first, a wind warning for counties Cork, Kerry, Clare, and Galway, came into effect at 8am and is valid until midday.

Met Éireann is predicting strong west-to-southwest winds with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, especially near the coast.

The second warning, for wind and rain for all of Munster, will kick in at 6pm this evening.

The national forecaster is expecting it to become very windy tonight with heavy rain and possible spot flooding.

Strong westerly winds with gusts of 90 to 110km/h are also expected.

This warning will end at midnight.

According to Met Éireann, isolated thunderstorms and hail are also likely today.

Highest temperatures will range from 5 to 7 degrees.