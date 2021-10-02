Taoiseach urged to make State apology over Whiddy Island disaster

Micheál Martin needs to make an 'appropriate, lengthy, honest, and heartfelt' apology over 1979 disaster off coast of Bantry, says maritime lawyer
Michael Kingston throwing flowers in the sea in memory of his father Tim on the 40th anniversary of the Betelgeuse disaster at the Whiddy Island pier in Bantry, Co Cork. File picture: Dan Linehan

Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 17:30
Cianan Brennan

A group representing the loved ones of the Whiddy Island disaster victims has called for Taoiseach Micheál Martin to make a State apology in the Dáil regarding the failings highlighted by the incident.

Speaking in the wake of the broadcast of Fire In The Sky, an RTÉ radio documentary on the history of the disaster off the coast of Bantry, Co Cork, Michael Kingston said Mr Martin needs to make an “appropriate, lengthy, honest, and heartfelt” apology to those workers and rescue services who were “forced into terrible danger unnecessarily” on the night of January 7, 1979.

Mr Kingston, a maritime lawyer and vice president of the French Irish Relatives and Friends of the Betelgeuse group, whose own father Tim died in the disaster, said Mr Martin likewise needs to “urgently carry out a root-and-branch review of Ireland’s current failure to implement international maritime regulation”.

The explosion aboard the MV Betelgeuse, a French oil tanker which was docked at the Whiddy Island tanker jetty at the time, eventually caused the deaths of all 51 people who had been either on the boat or on the jetty that night.

Mr Kingston has dedicated his life since the disaster to the issue of safety at sea. He said the deaths that night had been “unlawful” under the Irish law of the time, and that the death certificates need to be rectified in order to underline the right to life provisions of the European Convention of Human Rights.

He cited other disasters in Europe, such as the Hillsborough stadium disaster in 1989 in Sheffield, England, which have since had the loss of life involved restated as being “unlawful death”.

“This fundamental right of the victims has been ignored here in Ireland, despite obvious regulatory wrongdoing directly causative of their death, and the Government has repeatedly failed to meet to discuss this,” Mr Kingston said.

Families of Whiddy Island disaster victims renew calls for justice in new documentary 

Micheal Martin
