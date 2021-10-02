Taoiseach urged to make State apology over Whiddy Island disaster

A group representing the loved ones of the Whiddy Island disaster victims has called for Taoiseach Micheál Martin to make a State apology in the Dáil regarding the failings highlighted by the incident.

Speaking in the wake of the broadcast of Fire In The Sky, an RTÉ radio documentary on the history of the disaster off the coast of Bantry, Co Cork, Michael Kingston said Mr Martin needs to make an “appropriate, lengthy, honest, and heartfelt” apology to those workers and rescue services who were “forced into terrible danger unnecessarily” on the night of January 7, 1979.