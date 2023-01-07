Gardaí renew appeal for information on death of Bruna Fonseca in Cork City

Gardaí investigating the violent death of young Brazilian woman, Bruna Fonseca, on New Year’s Day in Cork City have issued a fresh appeal for information from the public.

Detectives at Bridewell Garda Station are trying to track down anyone who was on Liberty Street between 4.30am and 6.30am that morning.

They are hopeful revellers or taxi drivers who were on the street, in the heart of the city, might have spotted something that might be of assistance to the investigation.

A man has been charged with the murder of the 28-year-old.

Ms Fonseca was found dead in her flat in Number 5, Liberty St, after gardaí were called there at around 6.30am on January 1.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement issued by Garda HQ tonight said: “Gardaí in Cork continue to investigate the death of Bruna Fonseca whose body was discovered in a residential property on Liberty Street, Cork City, on the morning of Sunday, 1st January 2023.

“Gardaí are now appealing for any persons that were on Liberty Street, Cork, either on foot or in a car, between the hours of 4.30am and 6.30am on the morning of 1st January 2023, to make contact with them.” People with information are asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station, Cork City, on (021) 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

“A man (20s) has been arrested and charged by Gardaí investigating the death of 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca,” the statement said.

“He appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Monday 2nd January, 2023.” The fresh appeal comes as the GoFundMe appeal set up by Ms Fonseca's cousin stood at €54,262 at 8pm tonight.

Pictured is a mural on Chancery Street in Dublin, featuring the words "Stop Killing Women". Created by for Women's Aid by the artist Emmalene Blake, it follows a series of violent killings of women, including Ashling Murphy and Bruna Fonseca. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Donations

Over 3,200 donations have been made by members of the public to the appeal, which has been set up to help fund the repatriation of Ms Fonseca’s body to Brazil for burial.

The appeal was launched last Tuesday afternoon by her cousin Maria Luiza Fonseca, who is also based in Cork.

A native of Formiga in Minas Gerais province, Bruna Fonseca was a qualified librarian, who had come to Cork last September and had been working as a contract cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).