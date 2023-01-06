Tragic Cork fire prompts call for people to check their homes are insured

Homeowners have been warned to always check with a broker that their property can be insured - even if they are initially refused insurance - following a tragic house fire which claimed the life of a man in Cork and left his only son with nothing.

Sean Lynch, 86, died on December 23 after a fire broke out at his house in Carrigaline. His son David has been left with no immediate family, no belongings bar a few precious photos he saved from the debris and mounting bills as the house was not insured.

Sean Lynch, pictured, died on December 23 after a fire broke out at his house in Carrigaline.

Paul Kavanagh, executive director of McCarthy Insurance in Cork said that even if you are told by an insurance company that your house cannot be insured, to check with a broker because some companies quite possibly will insure you – even in areas blacklisted for issues like subsidence or for being built on a flood plain.

A homeowner has no recourse to any funding if something goes wrong and they are uninsured, he said.

“It’s a huge tragedy. But unfortunately there’s nothing in this country for someone without house insurance. Really you’re down to the Red Cross or Saint Vincent de Paul, agencies trying to help, and GoFundMe.

“It’s very sad. There’s no recourse whatsoever to anything.

“Unfortunately, house insurance has been commoditised by the insurance companies into ‘take it or leave it’. But there is plenty of choice out there and some companies will say ‘we’ll do it for them’ when others will not."

David Lynch, 40, a software developer and an only child, moved back from Dublin in recent years to care for his father who was suffering after the death of his wife, David’s mother Noirín.

He understands that his father’s house insurance lapsed about two years ago when he was instructed to have locks fitted on the ageing windows of the property.

Mr Kavanagh said that although some companies may insist on window locks for security purposes, other companies will argue against them for fire safety purposes and that cover could often be found with an alternative provider.

People think they’re stuck with an insurer but they’re not. They should seek advice from a broker. Advice is free.

Despite many houses being refused home insurance due to subsidence problems or being built on flood plains in the Cork area, Mr Kavanagh said that he has found some companies to insure such properties.

Flood relief schemes, like those in Fermoy, Mallow, Clonmel, Skibbereen, Bandon and Clonakilty, have meant that homes in those towns have been able to get insurance from a certain few insurance providers which never could before.

And he warned that you cannot rely on a neighbour's insurance for damage to your own home, even if that damage was caused by something like a fire or flood that began in your neighbour's property.

"Everyone is responsible for their own house insurance – you can't say ‘the fire started there, I’m claiming off you’. That would be a very difficult court case, there’s precedent there that says you should have your own house insurance."

David Lynch has been left with no immediate family, no belongings bar a few precious photos he saved from the debris and mounting bills as the house was not insured. Picture: David Creedon

Without insurance and grieving his terrible loss, the community has rallied to help David. John O’Brien and Co Structural Engineer from Kilworth examined the house this week for free and said that on initial assessment, the shell, or the exterior walls of the house, could be retained.

But the roof will now need to be removed and the house will have to be completely stripped of everything – including floors and stairs – before a thorough assessment can be made. A call is now being made for professionals specialising in stripping down a building for help in this case.

• You can donate to the fundraiser organised by friends of David Lynch at David’s Fund on GoFundMe.