Limerick store that sold winning €11m Lotto ticket also sold €9.6m EuroMillions winner

The shop which sold the winning ticket for last Wednesday's €11m Lotto jackpot also sold a winning EuroMillions ticket worth €9.6m in 2006, bosses have revealed.

Lotto chiefs confirmed on Friday that Kelly's Costcutter in Foynes, Co Limerick sold the winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw.

Located on Main Street in Foynes, the store is operated by brother and sister duo Eoin and Trisha, who took over the business from their parents four years ago.

“Honestly, we just cannot believe it," Trisha said this morning.

"We heard the news on Thursday that the winning ticket was sold in Limerick, but we didn’t know it was in our store."

Trisha says the store received a call from the National Lottery informing them they had sold it on Thursday afternoon.

"Hearing those words — it was the next best thing to winning the jackpot — it’s incredible!" she said.

The Kelly family and their store in Foynes are no strangers to seeing their customers enjoy large lottery success. In 2006, the shop sold a winning EuroMillions ticket worth €9.6m.

"Big lottery wins are always a huge boost to local stores and their communities and Foynes is no different," Trisha said.

"When we had the big EuroMillions win in 2006, it was literally all the local community could talk about for months and it was just fantastic.

"We are a tight-knit area here and I would guess that the majority of our customers are local. I know that the entire community will be thrilled for the winner, whoever it is."

In a statement, the National Lottery confirmed that the lucky Limerick ticketholder — who is set to become the 19th Lotto millionaire of the past year — has made contact and arrangements are now being made for them to collect their winnings.