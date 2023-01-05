'Dream start to 2023': €11m Lotto jackpot won in Limerick

The lucky punter scooped a total prize fund of €11,106,438 after matching all six numbers in last night's draw

Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 09:40
David Kent

The winner of Wednesday €11m Lotto jackpot bought their ticket in Limerick, it has been revealed.

The store which sold the winning ticket will be announced on Friday, with the business having already been informed of the news.

It marks the first jackpot win of 2023 and the first time the top prize has been won since October.

The winning numbers in the draw were: 18, 29, 36, 38, 40, and 43.

The bonus ball was 30.

In total, over 82,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

A National Lottery spokesperson this morning said: "This is an absolutely dream start to 2023 for one of our players in Co Limerick. In the past 12 months, we have seen an incredible 19 millionaires made in the Lotto game alone but this is certainly one of the biggest! 

"This morning, we are appealing to all our players to check their tickets carefully and if you are the winner, sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team as soon as possible."

If you hold the winning ticket, you must claim your prize within 90 days of the applicable draw date.

Any player who has a winning ticket of €15,000 and above should take the following steps:

  • Sign the back of the winning ticket.
  • Put the ticket in a safe place.
  • Contact the National Lottery as soon as possible.

