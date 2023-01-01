Five injured in suspected stabbings at Hotel Killarney

Emergency services are tonight attending the scene of what appears to be a large-scale incident involving suspected stabbings at Hotel Killarney, a large hotel turned direct provision centre.
Up to six ambulances have been deployed and at least one person has already been admitted to UHK Tralee with suspected stab wounds, according to sources.
A source told the Irish Examiner as many as five men have been injured after a row broke out initially between two men at the site.
None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.
Garda vans from the region are at the scene alongside local gardaí.
The hotel was at the centre of controversy in October after plans by IPAS to remove Ukrainian women and children who had arrived in Killarney in March from the hotel and transfer them to County Mayo to make room for direct provision applicants.
However after local protests, alternative hotel accommodation was sourced for the Ukrainian refugees and their children in Killarney. Around half of the 400 residents at Hotel Killarney are now female direct provision applicants.
The Garda Press Office has been asked for comment.