Gardaí seek public help to trace man, 55, missing from Co Cork

Gardaí are seeking public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Michael Kearns, aged 55, who is missing from Kealkil in West Cork.
Mr Kearns is described as approximately 5ft 11in in height and of thin build, with short fair/grey hair.
He was last seen leaving his home in Kealkil at approximately 3pm last Friday in a 171D-registered white Peugeot Partner van.
Mr Kearns' family is concerned for his wellbeing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.