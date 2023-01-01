Gardaí seek public help to trace man, 55, missing from Co Cork

Michael Kearns was last seen leaving his home in Kealkil at around 3pm last Friday in a Dublin-registered Peugeot van
Michael Kearns has been missing from his West Cork home since last Friday.

Sun, 01 Jan, 2023 - 17:00
Sally Gorman

Gardaí are seeking public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Michael Kearns, aged 55, who is missing from Kealkil in West Cork.

Mr Kearns is described as approximately 5ft 11in in height and of thin build, with short fair/grey hair.

He was last seen leaving his home in Kealkil at approximately 3pm last Friday in a 171D-registered white Peugeot Partner van.

Mr Kearns' family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Dead woman found in Cork named as Bruna Fonseca, 28

