Cork Lotto player becomes Ireland's newest millionaire

A lucky Cork Lotto player has gotten their year off to a great start after becoming Ireland's newest millionaire.

The Rebel County player scooped the top prize of €1m in last night's Millionaire Raffle draw.

The National Lottery will announce the winning store location on Monday.

Five other players in Carlow, Dublin and Kilkenny will also be celebrating today after winning other top tier prizes of €100,000.

The winning locations for the five prizes of €100,000 were sold in Raths Supermarket, Pollerton Road, Carlow; Tuthills, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin; XL Dundrum, Dublin 14, Dunnes Stores, The Square, Tallaght, Dublin 24 and on www.lottery.ie/App in Kilkenny.

Over 6,000 players also won between €500 and €1 million in last night’s draw, the National Lottery are today urging ticket holders to check their raffle numbers to see if they have kicked 2023 off with a win.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “We are appealing to all our players who had a ticket for last night’s New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw to check their tickets carefully today.

"If you were one of the biggest winners of the night who won the €1 million and €100,000 prizes, sign the back of your ticket and contact the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for the prize to be paid.

"And of course, the Cork, Carlow, Dublin and Kilkenny players were not the only winners from last night. We saw over 6,000 other players welcome the new year with windfalls.

"All ticket holders are encouraged to check their tickets on http://www.lottery.ie where they will see the full list of winning ticket numbers.”