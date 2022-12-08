Lottery operator criticised for using unclaimed prize funds for advertising

Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI), operator of the National Lottery, has been criticised for spending 98% of unclaimed prize funds on advertising and for requesting the fact to be omitted following an investigation.

Concerns were also raised in relation to the operator’s actions on player welfare.

PLI requested the removal of the findings from a report days before it went public, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has heard.

This follows an investigation carried out by the Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy into the lottery operator accounts which showed winning lottery players failed to claim more than €124m between 2015 and 2021.

Of the unclaimed funds, €122m (98%) was then used to fund advertising for the National Lottery while under €2m (2%) of funds were allocated for additional prizes.

Under its contract, PLI is entitled to use funds from unclaimed prizes towards advertising costs but must use a portion for additional prizes.

Mr McCarthy told the PAC that, following his investigation and findings, PLI had requested the redaction of the figure.

“The operator asked us for a copy of the report, which we provided a couple of days before publication, and they subsequently wrote to us and asked us to remove one piece of information which related to the 98%/2%,” he said.

PLI chief executive Andrew Algeo defended the request, saying marketing information is “almost universally confidential” in the commercial sector and that it is not in the interest of the National Lottery to publish it.

Unclaimed prizes have fallen consistently since 2015 from 5.1% to 2.9% in 2021, according to Mr Algeo, who said it is up to PLI to decide how that money is spent.

He said the National Lottery is operating in a "fiercely competitive market, facing significant challenges to maintain ticket sales, including against largely unregulated competitors, many of whom piggyback on the National Lottery without making any contribution to good causes".

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster said she could “certainly see why” it was not in the interest of the National Lottery to have the information published as it put just 2% of funds towards top-up prizes instead of a more balanced distribution.

Ms Munster said it would not be in PLI’s interest to continue the practice of spending the majority of unclaimed prize funds on marketing as it would “run the risk of putting people off the National Lottery”.

In relation to allocating 2% of unclaimed prize funds to additional prizes, Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy told Mr Algeo:

In fairness, you’re taking the piss really in terms of what you’re giving towards top-up prizes.

Mr Carthy added that the operator is doing the “bare minimum”.

Concerns were also raised by committee members about the operator’s perceived lack of action on player welfare, with Ms Munster saying it is hard to take anything Mr Algeo said seriously as PLI is “hardly doing anything to tackle possible gambling addiction in relation to scratch cards”.

Mr Algeo said there is a “wide variety” of protections in place in terms of player welfare, including limits on purchasing scratch cards, online verification, spending limits of €900 per month, and messages which warn players of their spending habits. Excluding players from playing the lottery can also be enforced in certain circumstances.

However, Mr Algeo refused to say how many accounts had been excluded, stating that it is confidential information.

Mr Algeo could not say how much was spent on player welfare, nor confirm how many staff were dedicated to it, saying that it is “difficult to quantify”.