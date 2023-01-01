Body of woman in her 20s found in Cork city as man, 20s, arrested

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later today by Dr Margot Bolster. 
A Garda on duty at the entrance to a residence on Liberty Street, Cork where the body of a women i her 20s was discovered on New Year's Day. Picture Dan Linehan

Sun, 01 Jan, 2023 - 09:51
REBECCA LAFFAN and Olivia Kelleher

The body of a 28-year-old woman has been discovered in a residence in Cork city this New Year's morning, while a man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The discovery was made in a residential property on Liberty Street, at the back of the Washington Street courthouse, by gardai and emergency services at approximately 6.30am this morning. 

"The female was found unresponsive in an apartment; she was pronounced dead a short time later," said a garda spokesperson.

The deceased is a native of Brazil and has been living in Ireland for some time.

She was employed as a cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork city.

The alarm was raised by a relative.

"The scene is currently preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The body of the deceased remains at the scene," it was added.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later today by Dr Margot Bolster at Cork University Hospital.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation, the spokesperson said. 

A male in his 20s was arrested this morning and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Bridewell Garda Station, Cork.

It follows the death of a man in his 40s after he was found unconscious in a housing estate in the Mahon area of Cork City on New Year's Eve.

The man was found yesterday morning in the Ballinsheen Court housing estate, and was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel before being removed to University Hospital Cork where he was pronounced dead.

Man charged over Cork hit and run which left 65-year-old critically injured

