‘A gentleman to the core’:  Kenny Lee was instrumental in transforming Cork's music scene

Friends of Cork music promoter Kenny Lee, who died on St Stephen’s Day, have described him as a generous and talented gentleman who was instrumental in transforming the city's nightlife and music scene.

The 84-year-old entrepreneur was probably best known for bringing the Live at the Marquee concert series to Cork, but he also transformed the city’s club scene after taking inspiration from abroad.

“In the early days, the level of nightclubs or discos in Cork left a lot to be desired. There were primarily tennis clubs or rugby clubs on a Saturday night,” said broadcaster Neil Prendeville.

Kenny Lee spotted the potential for change and “dialled up” nightclubs in Cork, according to Mr Prendeville.

“He travelled a lot overseas, so he saw what was going on — not necessarily just in London or the club scene in the Mediterranean — but he was travelling to New York, he was travelling to Vegas and he was seeing everything that was happening internationally,” he said.

Kenny Lee was not afraid to invest in Cork, a city he had “a deep love for”, bringing with him proper nightlife norms that Cork has come to know, which were “hugely desirable” at the time, said Mr Prendeville.

'An impressive man'

“For instance, proper light shows, proper facilities for DJs, proper rigs and floors, security and door staff, he just funked it up to a different level,” he said.

Kenny Lee began with Bogarts before establishing Spiders and subsequently moved on to the Pav and despite the success of his many ventures, he remained hands-on to the core.

The Pet Shop Boys play Live At The Marquee in June. Picture: Shane J Horan

“You would always find him on the doors because he was always hands-on,” Mr Prendeville said, adding Kenny Lee was “protective of the level of product that he wanted to offer Cork”.

“He was a hugely impressive man, he had an old-world charm and was a gentleman to his core,” he said.

The Pav manager Chris Keating said Kenny Lee “introduced” his generation to nightlife, recalling one memory in particular that still stands out.

“We had a six-pack out in Susie’s field in Blackpool,” he said before adding that it was the first time he was ever drunk.

“I walked up the side of the Savoy and he stopped me and said: ‘I can’t let you in tonight in that condition’,” he said, before adding Kenny Lee brought him to Burgerland to “sober up”.

“He bought me a club burger meal and a coffee and he told the person at the counter to make it strong and he sat with me.

“That was out of the norm,” he said.

“He did it because maybe I was vulnerable or something and he wanted to make sure I was okay and he sat with me for about half an hour,” he said.

Mr Keating said Mr Lee never lost his love for “being present,” especially during the Marquee season, where he would be stationed at the entrance greeting those attending.

Tom Jones performing Live at the Marquee in 2020. Picture: Darragh Kane

Although a massive achievement, the Marquee had a rather simple beginning with one exchange, in particular, setting the series in motion.

“Kenny drove from Cork to Belfast and he arrived at the house and said ‘I’m from Cork and I’d like to help bring bands to Cork' and that’s how that relationship started,” said Aiken Promotions chief Peter Aiken.

Mr Aiken said Kenny Lee was instrumental in making the Marquee a reality, explaining he did a lot of work in ensuring its success.

“He helped a lot of people that probably nobody knows about — he did that very quietly, he was always very generous,” he said.

Bringing the best to Cork

“He always felt that from day one that it wasn’t going to be a one-off,” said radio presenter PJ Coogan about the Marquee.

“He was always around the main entrance to the Marquee, and if you were ever looking to scrounge a ticket, Kenny would bring you into the office and there would always be a ticket. He would tell you that it’s the last ticket in the house,” he said.

Nathan Carter performing at Live At The Marquee in 2016. Picture: Darragh Kane

Mr Coogan said Kenny Lee was always looking ahead in terms of Marquee performances and had a “great eye for success”.

“He’d know the buzz around town, even as a man in his early 70s, he knew what would sell,” he said.

“Lady Gaga came to Cork, to the Marquee and Kenny was there lauding it saying ‘she’s going to be huge’,” he said.

“He was passionate about bringing the best in the world to Cork.”

Kenny Lee is survived by his wife Anne and six children Stephen, Marian, Veronica, Kenny Jr, David and Patrick.