Tributes have been paid to Cork music promoter Kenny Lee, who died on St Stephen’s Day.

The 84-year-old entrepreneur — who brought the Live at the Marquee concert series to Cork — died at Beaumont Residential Care

Survived by his wife Anne and six children Stephen, Marian, Veronica, Kenny Jr, David and Patrick, he has been remembered as a “gentleman” and “a great character”.

Aiken Promotions chief Peter Aiken said he was a “gentleman who had time for everyone” and a “great help to Aiken Promotions” for bringing the Marquee to Cork.

He recalled how Kenny Lee also helped secure performances by, among others, Bruce Springsteen and Ed Sheeran.

“He was also blessed with a great sense of humour and was very easy company,” Mr Aiken said. “He will be greatly missed and remembered.”

Former senator and Lord Mayor of Cork, Denis 'Dino' Cregan, who was a longtime friend of Mr Lee, said he was “privileged” to know him.

“He was a great character, who had great ability,” Mr Cregan said.

“The best of entertainment came to Cork thanks to Kenny Lee and the people that were with him.”

Penny Dinners co-ordinator Caitríona Twomey said: “Kenny Lee was known and loved by many, especially in Penny Dinners.”

Referencing the recent death of Michael O’Regan, Cllr Damian Boylan, Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, tweeted: “Two Cork legends passed in the last two days.

“Two people who seemed to always be there.

“RIP to Mr Kenny Lee and Mr Michael O’Regan, both of whom were part of the fabric of our city.”

Writing on Mr Lee’s rip.ie condolences page, DJ Brendan Mac said: “I had the pleasure of working for Kenny for many years.

“He was a gent and constantly looking out for others. Always making sure his crew were ok.

“His influence on the Cork nightclub/entertainment scene will never be forgotten.

“To Anne Stephen Kenny David Patrick Marion and Veronica my sincere condolences on your loss.

“Treasured memories of a remarkable man “RIP Kenny — Thank you for everything.”

Concert promoter Denis Desmond wrote: “My deepest sympathy to Ann and Family on the sad passing of Kenny.

“He was a great friend for very many years. May he Rest In Peace.”

Radio presenter Neil Prendeville wrote: “So sad to hear of the passing of Kenny.

“A great friend for many years.

“My condolences to Ann and all the family.”

Requiem Mass will be held for Mr Lee at 2pm on Thursday at St Patrick’s Church, Lower Glanmire Road, Cork.