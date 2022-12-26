Kerry Mountain Rescue saves walkers lost near Mangerton on Christmas Day

Some hillwalkers were rescued late in the evening on Christmas Day by the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, and brought safely down off the mountains.

The search began when Killarney Gardaí contacted the rescue team at 5pm having received reports of walkers being lost close to Mangerton mountain. The SARLOC app (Search and Rescue Locator) was used to identify their position and they were confirmed to be south of the summit of Stoompa.

Colm Burke PRO for the rescue team said: “A search party of five team members was deployed to the area and the casualties were found safe and well and subsequently brought down off the mountain by the team.”

The team reported conditions on the hill were very cold and windy at the time, with the call-out concluded around 9.30pm on Christmas Day. “This was the team’s 57th call-out in what has been another busy year,” Mr Burke said.

The rescue team are expected shortly to publish a summary of their rescues and activities for 2022. The rescue team advises walkers to "not venture into the mountains unless you are fully equipped and prepared”.

On their website they say while the mountains in Kerry are not high by international standards, the weather conditions can change rapidly.

“Severe snow and ice conditions are rare, but nevertheless they should not be underestimated as they can be unforgiving for even the most experienced and well-prepared walkers,” the team say.

They also warn that paths and tracks are not always clearly laid out across the mountain meaning that navigation can be difficult. The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team advise anyone going into the mountains to be aware of what information they might need to offer to arrange a rescue.

“If a Mountain Rescue Team is to be called out, either use a mobile phone or try to send at least two competent walkers (carrying a written note) to raise the alarm,” they advise.

“Whether phoning or sending messengers, the following information should be to hand: the nature of the problem, the number of people involved, the exact location (both with a 6-figure grid reference and a written description), and your intended course of action.”