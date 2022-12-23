Fire services attend serious house fire in Carrigaline 

The alarm was raised shortly after 9.30pm after the blaze broke out in the Waterpark Estate area of the Co Cork town
The fire broke out in a semidetached house in The Court, in the Waterpark Estate area of Carrigaline. Picture: Tara Whelan/Twitter

Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 22:31
Jack White and Eoin English

Emergency services, including four fire brigade units, are currently at the scene of a residential fire in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

The fire — which broke out this evening at a house in The Court in the Waterpark estate area of Carrigaline  — is reported to have destroyed a house but has since been contained.

Fire services used hydraulic platform to attack the blaze from a height, and the fire is understood to have since been brought under control.

'There was a risk of it spreading into the house next door but it has been contained to one house,' according to Cork City Fire Brigade. 
'There was a risk of it spreading into the house next door but it has been contained to one house,' according to Cork City Fire Brigade. 

The alarm was raised shortly after 9.30pm, and the crew currently remains at the scene and are checking if there are any occupants inside the property, according to a spokesperson for Cork City Fire Brigade.

“It’s a lot of work getting into the house at the moment,” the spokesperson said. 

"There was a risk of it spreading into the house next door but it has been contained to one house."

The spokesperson added that a garda investigation into the incident may be required.

There are no reports of any injuries arising out of the incident. 

Local Fine Gael councillor Jack White said: “As a resident of Waterpark myself, I’m very sorry to hear of a house fire at this time of year. 

It’s obviously a very tragic incident to happen and my thoughts are with those involved.” 

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said: “I hope everyone is safe and thanks to the emergency services for their response.”


