Rosscarbery beach to be assessed as part of new pollution study

A popular West Cork beach that was closed to the public due to a sewage plume earlier this year is to be included in a new marine study to assess pollution risks in coastal areas Irish Water has confirmed.

The Warren Strand near Rosscarbery was closed for swimming for more than a week in August.

Irish Water previously said that investigations into the cause of the plume were inconclusive and that the treatment plant and pumping stations were operating as normal at the time of the event and there was no overflow.

Local independent councillor Paul Hayes said that despite calls from local representatives there was a lack of urgency on the part of Irish Water to address the issue.

He said: “There is a need for investment in the wastewater treatment plant in the Owenahincha area. We have brought it up with Irish Water directly and there doesn’t seem to be any urgency to deal with the issue which closed the beach for a number of days last summer.

"It’s not good enough, it doesn’t seem to be on their radar to invest in it anytime soon.”

Louis Duffy, director of environment services at Cork County Council, said: “I certainly would accept that a better wastewater treatment system would reduce the risk in the location.

"It’s still the case that there was no direct evidence in the most recent closing of the beach to say that it was certainly from the wastewater treatment plant, having said that there was no other identifiable source at the time.

“We have had discussion with Irish Water and the sites will be maintained to a higher standard which we hope would reduce any risk of emission from the sites that would cause any risk to the beaches.

"But until the plant is upgraded it’s unlikely that we would be able to have the certainty that we would like around that area. I think if we get the increased operational management issues resolved it should certainly make the situation a lot better.”

Irish Water's response

A spokesperson for Irish Water said it has been confirmed that Rosscarbery/Owenahincha will be assessed under the South Cork Region Marine Modelling Study for which Environmental Scoping Reports (ESR) went to tender on November 1.

The spokesperson said: “In short, the ESR will identify, collate, and review the existing data/tools pertaining to the Irish Water discharges at Rosscarbery/Owenahincha. This is the first step on a capital project process as the outputs from the modelling and analysis will be used to inform and assess the needs and future investment requirements.

“This ESR is particularly important for exposed areas such as the South Cork coast, so while Irish Water is committed to expedite the process, some of the programme factors are outside its control and an example of this would be a foreshore licence application."