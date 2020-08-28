Beaches in Co Cork closed or under restrictions due to recent storm damage

Damage caused by recent storms has left a number of beaches around Cork closed or under restricted access.

Several beaches felt the physical impacts of strong wind and heavy rains.

An access pontoon at Barleycove has had to be removed for repair after it was damaged by Storm Ellen. This means that access to the beach will be restricted for the time being.

The Warren, Rosscarbery suffered a landslide near the cliff walk. The walkway is now closed while the damage is being assessed.

At Coolmain Beach, the Kilbrittain river channel has changed direction significantly, creating a dangerous fast-flowing channel running parallel to the bathing area.

On the advice of Water Safety staff, due to dangerous currents, the beach is closed for all aquatic activities until further notice.

Members of the public are advised to be extremely cautious and stay away from the area.

High levels of bacteria brought about by recent storms mean water quality notices are in place for 15 beaches across Cork.

Pollutants washed into the sea via the rivers mean the precautionary water quality notices will remain in place until at least September 3.

Claycastle, Cork in early August.Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

Due to the heavy rainfall, high levels of bacteria have been detected at Oysterhaven and Redbarn and following discussions with the HSE, 'Do Not Swim' Prohibition Notices have been placed on both beaches.

As well as this, raised bacteria levels at Youghal's Claycastle beach have led to an 'Advisory Not to Swim' Notice. Members of the public can check www.beaches.ie for the most up-to-date information on all beaches in the county and nationally.

Storms and heavy rain such as those that battered Cork over the past week can cause pollutants to be washed from surrounding areas into the river and onward to the sea.

This can impact on bathing water quality and for that reason, Cork County Council is obliged to post precautionary notices at all beaches that might be affected.

“Although the stormy weather can present safety issues at some locations, Cork County Council Environment staff continue to take water samples at beaches across the county and will be reviewing results for individual beaches over the coming days,” a spokesperson said.

“Updates will be advised via the Council’s website and social media and can also be found at www.beaches.ie,” they added.

Cork Beaches effected by recent weather Cork County beaches impacted by recent adverse weather

Cork County Council has stressed to the public that when visiting beaches and coastal areas people should always exercise caution and familiarise themselves with all safety signage and ring buoy locations.

The Council also advises to swim only at lifeguarded beaches and under no circumstances to take inflatables into the open water. Children should be supervised at all times and in the event of an emergency people should dial 999/112.

Last week, five teenagers were hailed as heroes after a father and son were saved during a dramatic beach rescue at White Bay, near Roches Point.

A father was left clinging to a marker buoy after his son, nine, was swept out to sea on an inflatable device when he was caught in a strong current. His father went into the water to help him and both were swept out further.