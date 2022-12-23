Return of Piper's funfair to Kinsale still in doubt

The owner of Kinsale’s historic funfair, which has not operated for the past three years, has said he cannot guarantee the fair will return to the town next year until he receives detailed proposals from Cork County Council.

The council was forced to reconsider a large rent increase and removal of the fair showman’s wagon from the Short Quay in the town in May this year following a huge outpouring of public support including demonstrations and an online petition signed by more than 2,000 people.

Brendan Piper said that he is still waiting to hear from Cork County Council about how much he will have to pay in rent to operate the fair in 2023 as well as other conditions the council may demand before granting a lease.

Mr Piper — who is the fourth generation of the Piper family to run the fair in the town — said: “I would normally expect to have everything in place by February at the latest but I’m still waiting to hear and as time goes on it is a worry. I need to know the details as soon as possible, there is a lot of work behind the scenes to get the fair in place.

"The fact that we don’t know at this stage means we can’t plan ahead.

Like everyone we are facing increased costs, insurance has gone up a huge amount, we need to test and service everything and we still don’t know the details of how they want us to set up.

In September, Mr Piper received written notification from the council that a proposed three-year lease with a significantly increased rent would not be introduced and the rent would be agreed upon on an annual basis as was previously the case.

The council also agreed that: “Where the Piper Family can show that the rent is not viable then Cork County Council undertake to be flexible. Agreement on how the new surface in the Town Car park is to be preserved is to be agreed with Cork County Council executive in advance.”

The council did not agree however to allow the historic showman’s wagon to remain on Short Quay in the town where it was originally built and had remained in place since the 1930s.

Mr Piper said he has contacted the council asking for details of the proposed lease and other details on more than one occasion, but has been told he will have to wait until January before he receives an offer.

Mr Piper said: “There are still things to be worked out. There is a new surface in the town car park, but our swing boats will need to be staked so we need to know how that will work. A local contractor has offered to repair the surface at the end of the season but we don’t know what the story is from the council yet.

"The people of Kinsale have been so supportive, they have offered to help set up. We really want to thank the people because without them I don’t think there would have been any chance of saving the fair.”

A spokesperson for Cork County Council told the Irish Examiner: “This is an individual property transaction. Cork County Council does not comment on individual cases.”