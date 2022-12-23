Aparthotel for Cork city centre gets the go-ahead

A proposed new 103-bedroom aparthotel on South Terrace has been given the go-ahead by Cork City Council.

The plans for a large development at 31, 32, 33 South Terrace were submitted to the council by Carra Shore Hotel (Cork) Ltd, a firm controlled by hoteliers Jalaluddin and Mawash Kajani, in February.

The buildings are described in the national architectural heritage database as “of particular visual significance to the streetscape” and one of just a ”few remaining terraces of this type in Cork City”.

The proposal at South Terrace includes an application for permission to construct a five-floor over-ground floor and lower-ground floor annex to the rear of the buildings, as well as an external landscaped courtyard and green roof.

Customers entering the hotel would do so from Cotters Street and South Terrace, with a new entrance to the north of the site also from Cotters Street.

John Kajani’s company was refused permission by Cork City Council in 2017 for a 146-bed hotel at 31-33 South Terrace, which he had bought for €1m. The Pakistani-Irish businessman, also known as Jalaluddin Kajani, had proposed a change of use from office to hotel and business centre.

Planning documents for this fresh bid submitted that the proposed development “represents a significant opportunity to rejuvenate an important site with heritage value within Cork city centre, while also proactively combatting vacancy and dereliction”.

“At the heart of this is an objective to positively conserve and bring back into productive use three prominent protected structures within the south parish architectural conservation area,” it said.

“The outcome will deliver a high-quality piece of architecture which respects and enhances their setting and local character.”

JMK Group, which contols Carra Shore, has undertaken major expansion in the Irish market in recent years.

Along with its four London hotels, it runs the Holiday Inn Express on Dublin’s O’Connell St and the Waterford Marina Hotel. Hampton by Hilton in Dublin city centre is another of its projects, along with the Holiday Inn in Dublin Airport.