Motorist caught driving 72km/h over speed limit on icy section of new Macroom bypass

Gardaí in Cork caught a motorist driving at 72km/h over the speed limit on an icy stretch of road on the new Macroom bypass on Thursday afternoon.

The motorist was clocked travelling at 172km/h along along a stretch of the bypass, the first section of which only opened to traffic two weeks ago. The speed limit on the road is 100km/h.

A garda spokesperson said that conditions on the bypass at the time were poor due to frost and ice, and officers from the Cork West Road Policing United had been carrying out speed checks before they stopped the driver.

The driver was subsequently handed a court date.

The spokesperson said that Cork West Road Policing Unit will continue to conduct checkpoints across the county over the Christmas period.

More than 250 motorists caught speeding in first five hours of National Slow Down Day

National Slow Down Day began at 7am on Friday and runs to 7pm. Picture: Collins Dublin

Elsewhere, another motorist has caught driving 55km/h above the speed limit in Dublin as more than 250 drivers were caught speeding during Friday's National Slow Down Day.

National Slow Down Day is an initiative by gardaí to get people to slow down and will be in place throughout Friday to try and prevent collisions on the road.

To date, 156 people have lost their lives on Irish roads this year — 28 more than on this day last year. There has been some 1,172 serious collisions resulting in injury, often life-altering.

Excessive and inappropriate speed is a major contributory factor in fatal and serious road traffic collisions. Therefore the higher the speed, the greater the likelihood of a collision causing serious injury or fatality.

Operation Slow Down will see a number of garda units conducting high visibility speed enforcement activity in 1,373 speed enforcement zones.

It began at 7am on Friday and runs to 7pm.

In the first 5 hours of the 24 hour National Slow Down Day, GoSafe checked the speed of 68,326 vehicles and detected 270 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Examples of motorists putting themselves and others at risk include:

88km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Coolock Lane Dublin

135km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Ballydowd Lucan Dublin

77km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Limerick Road Mallow Cork

76km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N6 Baile An Phoill Gaillimh Galway

72km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Leopardstown Road Dublin

71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N15 Ballinphull Cliffoney Sligo

67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Church Street Ballinasloe Galway

80km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N11 Ferrycarrig Wexford

132km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Greatdown The Downs Westmeath

105km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N2 Drumcaw Monaghan

64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Dublin Road Kilkenny

75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Clones Road Monaghan

123km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N20 Creggane Charleville Limerick

61km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N80 Main Street Stradbally Laois

122km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N56 Coolboy Big Letterkenny Donegal

73km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R750 Merrymeeting Rathnew Wicklow

119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Clonmoney West Bunratty Clare

94km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N25 Castleredmond Midleton Cork

117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N71 Ballynagrumoolia Waterfall Cork

116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin

116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Kildermody Kilmeaden Waterford

136km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M6 Killavally Tyrrellspass Westmeath

135km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Lusk Dublin

89km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N72 Killadangan Dungarvan Waterford

111km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 Brownsbarn Dublin

132km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Dunmahon Dundalk Louth

132km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Ladytown Naas Kildare

110km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N24 Woodrooff Clonmel Tipperary

131km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Cherryville Kildare

130km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M8 Ballinglanna North Kilworth Cork

108km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Blossomhill Rathkeale Limerick

92km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N24 Grange West Caherconlish Limerick

89km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N80 Craan Kildavin Carlow

88km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 Moness Burt Donegal

Signs for M7 and 120km/h speed limit near Limerick.

Gardaí continue to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.