New construction projects for Cork and Kerry campuses 'will benefit South-West region'

The delivery of two new construction projects on both the Cork and Kerry campuses of the Munster Technological University (MTU) will benefit the entire South-West region, according to its president.

Professor Maggie Cusack welcomed the signing of contracts this week worth €250m for the construction of new buildings across different college campuses. Under the plans, MTU will see the construction of a new STEM building on its Kerry campus and a learning resource centre in Cork.

“The delivery of these facilities will ensure that the campuses and physical facilities of MTU continue to develop, adapt and improve to facilitate the provision of a truly great, globally competitive university,” she said.

“This, in turn, will benefit the entire South-West region in terms of its economic growth, future sustainability, and research, learning and employment opportunities for generations of students and staff.”

Chair of MTU’s governing body Jimmy Deenihan said the announcement is “another significant vote of confidence” in the university.

This will ensure that “MTU will make a huge contribution not just locally and regionally but also nationally and internationally in line with our ambition to make MTU one of the leading technological universities in Ireland with a global reach.”

The plans announced this week include a new 6,660m2 learning resource centre planned for the MTU Cork campus, consisting of classrooms, as well as spaces for learning resources, and administration.

In conjunction with decanted space elsewhere on campus, the new building is expected to increase the capacity of MTU Cork by 1,000 students.

A new 8,913m2 STEM building is also planned for the MTU Kerry campus, consisting of laboratories, agri-machinery workshops and classrooms.

The project planned for the North Campus will replace infrastructure on the South Campus. Once completed, it is expected to increase the capacity of MTU at Kerry by 440 students.

The contracts are to be delivered through a public-private partnership (PPP).