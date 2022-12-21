Cork college to increase student capacity by 1,000 with new 6,660 sq m building 

Contracts have been signed for the construction of six new buildings worth €250m across different college campuses, including a learning centre that will increase student capacity by 1,000 in Cork.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has welcomed the conclusion and signing of contracts for the construction projects, which are being delivered by public private partnership (PPP), including two major building projects for Munster Technological University.

This includes a new 6,660 sq m learning resource centre planned for the MTU Cork campus, consisting of classrooms, as well as spaces for learning resources, and administration.

In conjunction with decanted space elsewhere on campus, the new building is expected to increase capacity of MTU Cork by 1,000 students.

A new 8,913 sq m Stem building is also planned for the MTU Kerry campus, consisting of laboratories, agri-machinery workshops and classrooms.

The project is planned for the north campus and will replace infrastructure on the south campus that is no longer fit for purpose.

Once completed, it is expected to increase the capacity of MTU at Kerry by 440 students.

Construction projects are also planned for Technological University Dublin's Tallaght and Blanchardstown campuses.

The remaining buildings are for the Athlone campus of Technological University of the Shannon and in the Institute of Art, Design, and Technology, Dún Laoghaire.

When all six buildings are completed, they will cater for 5,147 additional student places. The new buildings are also expected to free up existing space for further new student places.

“This is a really important development in higher education,” Mr Harris said.

“The construction of these buildings on multiple campuses across the country will improve the educational experience for current and future generations of students.

“It also represents an important milestone in the Government’s Higher Education PPP programme and illustrates a commitment to investment in the higher education sector."

The contract for these constructions has been awarded to the Enbarr Partnership, comprising of Macquarie Capital Group Ltd, JJ Rhatigan & Company and Sodexo.

The project will be funded by AIB, Bank of Ireland, Nord/LB, Korea Development Bank, and Norinchukin Bank.

According to the Department of Further and Higher Education, in the case of this PPP, the private partner will finance and construct the buildings, then operate and maintain them over 25 years.

The private partner will be reimbursed by the State via monthly payments, which will commence when the buildings are operational.

After 25 years, the buildings will be handed back to the respective higher education institutions in a pre-defined condition.