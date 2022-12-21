Plans for Mitchelstown's Georgian quarter to be published in January

One of two plans for the major upgrading of the largest towns in North-East Cork will go out to public consultation towards the end of next month.

Consultants are finalising their report for enhancing the historic Georgian cultural/heritage quarter in Mitchelstown, while a plan to significantly improve the town centre in nearby Fermoy is slightly further away from completion, but will involve consultation with various stakeholders, including business owners, before it is completed.

At a meeting of the Fermoy Municipal District Council, Mitchelstown-based Fine Gael councillor Kay Dawson asked officials if the plan for upgrading her town's Georgian area could be tweaked if necessary when it is published.

Sean O’Callaghan, the council’s senior executive officer for the region, said this could be done providing any tweaks “didn’t undermine he overall fundamentals of the scheme”. He added councillors would be briefed on the outline plans before they go out to public consultation.

Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre O’Brien welcomed that and was told once they are published the council will be open to submissions from anybody who want to make them.

Mr O’Callaghan told her the more submissions they get the better because if they manage to get a large amount of support from the public, it would be more likely the county council would get Government funding for the project.

Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn asked about what was happening with the “game changing project” in Fermoy as businesses in the town in particular wanted an input into those plans.

He was told discussions on “the initial concept design” were ongoing between internal stakeholders, which are primarily statutory bodies, especially Transport Infrastructure Ireland as it controls the main road running through the town, the N72.

Fine Gael councillor Noel McCarthy said some traders were concerned the plans may discourage shoppers coming into Fermoy.

Mr O’Callaghan said traders and the community would be consulted when the plans become clearer.

He insisted that whatever plan was adopted would result in “a better environment to increase dwell time, which will benefit traders”.

Meanwhile, Direct Route, which operates the toll motorway outside the town, has agreed to meet local councillors to discuss some issues they have.

In particular, councillors want toll charges dropped if the town's Kent Bridge is closed due to an accident/flooding etc and motorists have to use the motorway to travel from one side of it to the other.