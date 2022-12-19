Up to 1,400 calls for help a week to St Vincent de Paul in Cork and Kerry 

Up to 1,400 calls for help a week are currently being made to St Vincent de Paul in Cork and Kerry, with the charity expecting to have handled more than 200,000 calls nationally this year.

The number of calls being handled by SVP South-West is up 30% on the figures in the run-up to Christmas last year, and the charity says it is facing its most demanding Christmas and winter period in several decades in the Cork and Kerry area.

Sky-high energy costs, increased prices for fuel and sharp rises in the price of food are the main areas of concern for those contacting the charity, the charity said.

It also warns that small business owners and their staff are likely to face hardship in the new year with Revenue bills for example, after deferring payments including VAT and PRSI during the pandemic.

SVP South-West’s regional co-ordinator Gerry Garvey, said: “We have received an unprecedented number of calls for this time of year and from all walks of life, including, but not limited to, pensioners and social welfare recipients, parents, carers, those on disability payments, and those in lower-paid employment.

"Energy costs are the primary concern for callers, with SVP providing fuel assistance to families and vulnerable individuals in Cork and Kerry during the winter months. The price of a bag of coal has almost doubled this year — it may even increase again, and this has really put a strain on our reserve funds for the year.

“Energy costs are crippling, but unfortunately that’s not the only issue, the rising cost of food has also impacted our funds, and we need to ensure that we increase the food vouchers we provide in line with the cost of living and these heightened food prices.”

Calls for help at record levels

National spokesman for the charity Jim Walsh said the level of calls across the country has reached record levels.

“In 2021, there were 191,000 calls for help received. At the end of November this year that figure had been reached, which indicates that the final number for 2022 will exceed 200,000.”

SVP South-West has launched its annual SVP South-West car draw, supported by the Tomar Trust, to help raise funds to meet the demands on its services.

Meanwhile, Barnardo’s has welcomed the commitment from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to bring the cost of living under control and look at the challenges families face in areas including energy, childcare and education costs.

The organisation has also welcomed the creation of a childhood poverty and wellbeing unit in the Department of the Taoiseach.

In a statement, it said: “Addressing child poverty and pulling families out of deprivation through coordinated action across multiple Government departments could make a huge difference to the lives of thousands of children experiencing disadvantage across the country.

"Currently, too many children, particularly those in one-parent families, are living in households struggling to provide daily essentials including heat, electricity and food. Going without daily necessities can greatly affect these children’s health, wellbeing, and future prospects.”

• Those seeking help are advised to contact St Vincent de Paul directly in Cork (021 4270444) or Kerry (066 7128021).