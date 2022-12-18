'It's not just Messi, it's about the whole country': Argentina fans in Cork celebrate World Cup win

He remembers vividly running into his garden at home in Córdoba in central Argentina and weeping after his beloved national team was knocked out of the 2006 World Cup.

But it was tears of joy tonight for Ramiro Bignieri, 22, as he watched Argentina win the World Cup after a final filled with drama and emotion.

Even though he was just 6 years old in 2006, Ramiro said he can still recall the real sense of shock when Argentina lost their first-ever World Cup penalty shootout 4-2 to Germany at the quarter-final stage.

But all that pain, all those sad memories, were replaced with sheer delight after another penalty shootout which saw Argentina win their first World Cup title since 1986, and Lionel Messi finally win the medal that had eluded him over the course of a glittering career.

‘C’est la vie,’ said French honorary consul in Cork, Josselin de Gall (left), who watched the World Cup final against Argentina with other French supporters in the Woolshed in Cork. Pictures: Howard Crowdy

Ramiro was among a small group of Cork’s Argentinian community who gathered in the Old Oak pub on Oliver Plunkett St to watch the final.

“There are so many emotions,” a delighted Ramiro said.

“It’s not just about Messi. Of course he deserves it, and of course we all wanted to see him win his first World Cup title, but this is about the whole country.

“One of our politicians said recently that the result of this World Cup was more important than the economy, and I think he may be right,” he said. “It is the only time when all Argentinians are together, and this is really a special moment for us.”

Luisina Lanza, Juliana Carcoza, David Carroll, and Nacha Caitineinan enjoying today's World Cup final in Cork's Old Oak. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Ramiro, who arrived in Ireland in October 2021, works in the Old Oak and has been following the tournament closely, many times from behind the bar while on duty. But he was given the day off today to watch the final.

“Most of my friends who left home are living now in Spain or Italy but there a few here, and we made sure that everyone had a jersey for the match,” he said.

And the atmosphere was electric in a pub which attracts a multicultural clientele, with many French fans too, as well as Spanish, Italian, and Brazilian punters also in the crowd, wondering what might have been.

Argentina supporters Martin Barberan and Jan Brazil had reason to celebrate after today's nail-biting Fifa World Cup final. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Argentina started brightly, threatening the French goal several times in the first 15 minutes, with Messi busier and more involved in the play than he has been in previous games.

Then, in the 21st minute, Argentina won a soft penalty after Ángel Di Maria went down in the box following slight contact with Ousmane Dembélé.

The pub erupted, then fell silent as Messi stepped up and calmly stroked the ball into the bottom right corner, sparking scenes of hysteria amongst the Argentine fans.

In doing so, Messi became the first player to score in the round of 16, the quarter final, the semi final, and the final.

And, 15 minutes later, Messi was involved again as MacAllister — the only Irish link to this World Cup final — scored at the end of a quick free-flowing move.

French supporters Thibauklt Letala, Neille Robert, Juliette Damond, and Alexandre Nistes gathered to watch the World Cup final in the Old Oak, Cork. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The cheer in the Old Oak may have been heard in Córdoba as Ramiro and his pals celebrated as Argentina took real control of the final.

Over in the Woolshed Baa and Grill on Cork’s Mardyke, a large contingent of French fans had little to cheer about until the 78th minute when their team was awarded a penalty, converted by Mbappé, who continued the French revival by equalising less than two minutes later.

Argentina fans were crestfallen, and French supporters were in full flight, with their comeback leading to extra time.

The drama continued with another moment of Messi magic putting Argentina 3-2 up, sending their fans into ecstasy before Mbappé scored another penalty, less than five minutes from the end, breaking Argentinian hearts again.

A hat-trick in a World Cup final to make it Argentina 3 Mbappé 3, and penalties to decide a final that couldn’t have been scripted better.

The tension mounted as Argentina slotted their penalties away, and the French penalty takers misfired. And finally the tension, the agony, and the long wait was over, and Argentina were champions.

Brothers Killian and Aidan Bukulin from College Rd in Cork were supporting France during the World Cup final. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Ramiro and his friends were delighted. Juliana Parozza, 29, from Messi’s hometown of Rosario, said it was an amazing game.

“I was so nervous during the whole march,” she said. “But I am really happy about the result. It is the last World Cup for Messi and di Maria, and they deserved to win.”

Luisina Lanza, 28, who lived for eight years in Messi’s hometown, said she was delighted too.

“It’s my first time seeing them win,” she said.

“It’s very emotional because it’s my first time being abroad, and away from home, and it’s so different being away, missing your people and your places, but today I feel more attached to my home country.

“It has been a really wonderful experience.”

French supporters watching the Fifa World Cup final in the Woolshed Baa and Grill, Cork. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Over in the Woolshed Baa and Grill, where about 150 French fans had gathered to watch the match, honorary consul Josselin le Gall summed his nation’s feelings up perfectly.

“C’est la vie,” he said.

“The match was incredible. The atmosphere was brilliant between the fans, and we lost but we reached the World Cup final and that’s a huge achievement.

Fellow countryman Bastien Peyraud was disappointed, but magnanimous in defeat.

“I feel a bit sad that France hasn’t won but I’m delighted for the Argentinian fans,” he said. “It was a Messi/Mbappé match. It was a superb match, both teams put on a wonderful show but the best team has won.”