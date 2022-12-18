Argentina claim World Cup title in shootout after instant classic final

Kyllian Mbappe scored a hat-trick over 120 minutes but Leo Messi wins the trophy at last. 
LEGEND: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's third goal. Picture: AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 18:00

Argentina have won the World Cup, beating France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time in the final in Lusail.

France's Kylian Mbappe scored a 117th-minute penalty to complete his hat-trick and force a shootout after Lionel Messi had put Argentina back in front in the 109th minute.

The French, attempting to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back titles, staged a sensational two-goal comeback, with Mbappe netting twice in two minutes, including an 80th-minute penalty.

Argentina had taken the lead in the first half after Messi, making a record-breaking 26th World Cup appearance, converted a 23rd-minute penalty to equal the World Cup tally of Brazil great Pele with his 12th goal in five tournaments.

Argentina struck again before the break following a sublime four-pass counter-attack as Alexis Mac Allister's cutback found Angel Di Maria at the far post and he finished well.

<p>BIG DAY: Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, celebrates with his teammate Angel Di Maria during the group stage. Picture: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit</p>

