Warning of 'treacherous' road conditions in Cork as cold snap continues

A treacherous road conditions warning has been extended across Cork county after a night of freezing temperatures following rain.

In a statement this morning, Cork County Council said fluctuating and dropping temperatures following overnight rainfall in the period between salting runs has led to the development of black ice on many roads and surfaces.

“Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution,” a spokesperson said.

It follows a fatal single-vehicle traffic collision on the R619 near Dromahane in north Cork just after 5pm on Friday.

Investigations are ongoing and it is not known if weather or road conditions were a factor.

The driver and sole occupant of the only vehicle involved, a man aged in his mid-40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed to facilitate an examination by garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the area between 4pm and 5.15pm to make this footage available to gardaí.

Elsewhere a man in his 80s has died following a collision with a van in Co Wexford. Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses to that collision which occurred on the N25 at Killinick shortly after 5pm.

Heavy frost covers the ground in Dublin. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has warned of a cold morning nationwide with “scattered showers” expected and the chance of sleet and snow on elevated ground.

The forecaster has advised people to be cautious of icy stretches which may lead to hazardous road conditions across the country.

Elsewhere in the country, areas of mist and fog are expected, particularly along the North Midlands.

The forecaster has predicted “dry bright weather” to follow showers, which will ease in the early afternoon.

The temperature will gradually increase, with highest temperatures of 1C to 4C overall, with coastal areas expected to hit between 5C and 7C.

Saturday night promises more ‘wintry’ conditions, with some frost and ice expected, followed by scattered outbreaks of rain, “turning heavy in places”.

Cold this morning with scattered showers, some of sleet with the chance of snow on elevated ground🌨️



Icy stretches possible, leading to hazardous road conditions⚠️🚗



Areas of mist and fog also🌫️



Showers will ease early this afternoon



Highest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees🌡️ pic.twitter.com/hD8TlOhZhu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 17, 2022

Met Éireann has predicted cloudy conditions on Sunday, featuring some “scattered outbreaks of blustery rain”, falling heaviest across the South and West of the country.

The forecaster warns this may lead to spot flooding later in the day.

“Much milder than preceding days with afternoon temperatures ranging from 5C to 8C over Ulster and 8C to 12C or 13C further south,” the national forecaster said.