Surge in Covid-19, flu and winter vomiting presentations at Cork's Mercy hospital

Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork has asked people to avoid its emergency department if possible following a surge in presentations.

The hospital appealed to members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail of other care services, where possible, including their GPs in the first instance, or the Mercy Local Injury Unit at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, which is open from 8am to 6pm.

It said its emergency department (ED) is currently experiencing high demand due to a marked increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients and a surge in Covid-19, flu and winter vomiting presentations.

"This is in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs," it said in a statement.

"The ED remains open 24/7, however, it is regrettable that patients are and will continue to experience delays.

"The public are reminded that SouthDoc is also an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours.

"In addition to the Mercy Local Injury Unit, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

"Patient care is a priority at MUH and hospital management would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for."

Of the 638 admitted patients waiting for hospital beds countrywide on Wednesday, 515 were waiting in hospital emergency departments, while 123 were in wards elsewhere.

All 36 patients waiting for a bed in MUH were in its ED, according to figures from the INMO.