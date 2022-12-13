Man dies in crash between lorry and car outside Millstreet

A man in his 30s has died in a crash on a notorious stretch of road just outside Millstreet, Co Cork.
The collision between a car and a truck happened around 5pm at the brow up a hill on the Drishane Road.
No other injuries were reported.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area between 4.30pm and 5.15pm today, Tuesday.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
The crash happened very near where gardaí introduced a new location for Go Safe speed camera vans in February 2020 following a series of accidents.