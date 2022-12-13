€1m grant to fund Cork City hostel for Defence Forces veterans 

A €1m grant has been approved for a Defence Forces veterans’ charity for the development of a hostel in Cork City to help ex-servicemen who have fallen on hard times.

Advancing the grant by Cork City Council to ONE, the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel (Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann), was formally approved by city councillors on Monday.

It follows the approval by the Department of Housing of a funding application from ONE for funding to provide the hostel in a long-time vacant HSE-owned building at 92 Ballyhooley Road, in St Lukes, on the city's northside.

The grant will help the charity renovate and repurpose the building to provide six one-bed units.

The ownership of the property is in the process of being transferred to the city council.

The hostel will be named Óstán Uí Choileáin after Michael Collins, who was the first commander-in-chief of the National Army, from July 1922 until his death in August 1922.

It will be the latest in ONE’s network of hostels countrywide which provide a safe and secure environment for Defence Forces veterans who are experiencing difficulties in their transition back into civilian life.

Fianna Fáil councillor Terry Shannon, chairman of the council's housing committee, congratulated all those involved in the latest project.

“I am hoping that this is just the start of a number of these projects around the city, to assist our ex-servicemen, people who have stood for our republic, and who had done service on behalf of this country, and who should be looked after when they fall on hard times,” he said.

Unanimous support

There was unanimous support for the project.

Fine Gael councillor Shane O’Callaghan commended those who chose the name for the facility, while party colleague Joe Kavanagh welcomed that a building that has been vacant and derelict for some time will be put to good use.

Green Party councillor Oliver Moran said the people who operate the community garden to the rear of the property are already making plans to work with its new residents.

Workers Party councillor Ted Tynan said local people were looking forward to the repurposing of what was a former Garda station, while Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent, pointed out the building was a former RIC barracks.

“It’s funny how history works out,” he quipped.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney cuts the tape to open Brú na Farraige, a veteran support centre and hostel, in Cobh, Co Cork, in October 2021. Picture: Dan Linehan

ONE developed a similar facility, Brú na Farraige hostel, in a former social welfare office on Harbour Row in Cobh, Co Cork, close to the Haulbowline naval base, which was officially opened by Defence Minister Simon Coveney in October 2021.

ONE is a registered charity for veterans of the Defence Forces. It provides hostel accommodation for homeless veterans together with support centres and lobbying on behalf of veterans of the army, naval service and air corps.

It has hostel facilities nationwide, including Brú na bhFiann in, Smithfield, Dublin; Beechwood House, Letterkenny, Donegal; and Custume House in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Over 900 veterans have benefitted from ONE’s homeless hostels to date.

The charity says that although most veterans are successful in their new careers post-retirement, some require help from time to time.

With at least three members of the Defence Forces dying while sleeping rough, ONE aims to help many of those suffering from depression, disabilities and PTSD which quite often lead to a breakdown in relationships and family ties.