Boosting Defence Forces to promised 11,500 personnel 'not achievable'

The association representing the country’s military officers doesn’t believe the Defence Forces strength can be increased to the promised 11,500 personnel by 2028 and the officers do not think Defence Minister Simon Coveney believes it is achievable either.

Raco, which represents the country’s 1,100 officers in the army, navy and air corps, says the only way this increase can be achieved is by creating proper retention policies, which have been lacking for years — resulting in the Defence Forces' strength falling to about 8,000 personnel.

Raco general secretary Lieutenant Colonel Conor King said the retention crisis is “still gripping the Defence Forces”, evidenced by the persistently high level of turnover and historically low strength.

Lt Col King said every year since 2015 Raco has highlighted the exodus of personnel and the deterioration in numbers “is of serious concern” especially as it “does not register on the list of priorities at the Cabinet table.”

He told Mr Coveney the Government’s promise to increase personnel levels to a minimum strength of 11,500 is not realistic or achievable under the current policies.

Lt Col King said from January 2016 to January 2021, the Defence Forces inducted 3,116 personnel while losing 3,679 (41% of the average strength for those five years, and a net loss of 563).

“Then [January 2021], our strength stood at 8,573 personnel, which included 473 personnel in full-time induction training, and therefore not operational. So really, 8,100 was the honest figure.

"Since then, we have suffered a scarcely believable further net loss of 500 personnel, and languish at a published 8,074 people, with over 320 of those in full-time induction training and therefore not operational. So, the honest figure is 7,752, or 81% [of required minim strength],” Lt Col King said.

He said a “fit for purpose” Defence Forces will only result when it is adequately resourced — both with manpower and budget — not only to recruit and train but more importantly retain experienced skill sets across the army, navy and air corps.

“The current turnover rate of 11.7%, and the current strength of below 8,000 are unfortunately sure signs that our people have lost faith. The current trained manning levels are inadequate, recruitment is failing while the retention of trained professionals is being ignored,” he said.

Lt Col King said 37% of all commissioned officers have less than five years’ service, which has severe implications for governance and super-vision and increases risk. So many experienced officers have quit the younger ones are therefore not getting the mentoring they should.

Mr Coveney acknowledged there were “huge challenges” in terms of turnover rates and said the Department of Defence will be shortly advertising for a civilian ‘Head of Transformation’ and a new human resources head. They will form part of a team to implement measures to make the Defence Forces a more attractive career.

He said he hoped that next year they will start to "turn the tide" on personnel numbers.

Mr Coveney said in the next five years the defence budget will increase from the current €1.1bn per year to €2bn per year and will provide the military with more firepower.

"This is the start of the most ambitious investment in defence since the foundation of the State," Mr Coveney added.