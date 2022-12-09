Calls for calm after Cork home petrol-bombed

Calls for calm have been made in Cork following the petrol-bombing of a house on Thursday evening, with fears growing someone could get injured if there are further incidents.

Local councillors said residents in Meadow Park, Ballyvolane are terrified, and have called for dialogue between community groups.

Videos shared on social media show at least four masked people throwing what appears to be petrol-bombs at the front door of a house.

A car parked outside was vandalised during the incident. No-one was injured in the incident, according to An Garda Siochana.

Cork city councillor John Maher said the incident was regrettable and very worrying for residents in the area.

“The guards are investigating it,” the Labour party councillor said. “I’ve been talking to the Gardaí myself and I’ve been led to believe this is being taken up at the most serious level.”

Residents have been put at risk, he said, and people in the area do not feel safe.

“It is unfortunate now that people in the community are on high alert,” he said.

“My concern as a local resident first, and as an elected representative second, is that I hope my neighbours are being protected. I’ve been led to believe the Gardaí are taking this very seriously.”

He is aware of a follow-up video shared on social media last night, which concerned him.

He called on everyone from local community groups to the city council to the Gardaí to work together.

“The more dialogue we have the better, it is not a bad thing when people are talking so we can stop this escalating,” he said.

“This cannot be allowed to escalate. This needs to be stopped.”

Mr Maher said it is especially terrible to see this happening at a time when the local community is preparing for Christmas.

Independent city councillor Ken O’Flynn also called for solutions.

“I’ve had parents who rang me today saying they drive a similar-style car, and their kids said ‘Daddy please change the car in case we get bombed instead’,” he said.

An Garda Siochána and the fire-brigade were at the scene on Thursday, and he said Gardai are very aware of the situation.

“There has been a feud going on for a number of years,” he said. “Thankfully no-one was hurt. As I understand it the lady of the house and one child escaped out a window.”

He called for swift action to address the problems before anything else happens.

Gardaí were alerted following reports of car being damaged and a fire at a house in Meadow Park, Ballyvolane shortly before 8pm on Thursday, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said.

“It’s understood the fire was quickly extinguished by Fire Services. No one was injured and no arrests have been made,” she said.

The scene was examined by Garda Scenes of Crime officers, and an investigation is on-going.