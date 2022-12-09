Minister urges objectors to 'think twice' before opposing flood relief schemes

Members of the public who are thinking of objecting to flood relief schemes have been urged to think twice before doing so by the minister with responsibility for such projects.

Speaking at the official completion of the €30m flood relief scheme in Bandon, West Cork, Minister of State at the Office of Public Works Patrick O'Donovan said: “I know there are detractors who say that things are happening too slowly, unfortunately things are happening too slowly by virtue of the planning process we have to adhere to.

"Ourselves and Cork County Council are no different to anybody else, if we want to build something we have to apply for permission and often we get objected to.

Most of the time we get objected to by people who aren’t affected by floodwaters and that is really regrettable.

Mr O'Donovan said: "I would appeal to people to consider the victims of flooding before you press send, whether it is into An Bord Pleanála or the county council because there is somebody at the end of the line for whom the scourge of flooding continues to be a reality. We have towns all over Ireland that are left in limbo at the moment and it isn’t because there is a want of money.”

Work on the Bandon scheme began in 2009 following flooding that destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in the town. According to the OPW, the €30.5m flood defences will ensure 392 properties are now protected from potential significant flooding, 177 of which are residential and family homes.

Also speaking at the event, Tim Lucey, chief executive of Cork County Council and a native of Bandon, said that the completion of the works along with the main drainage scheme which had been ongoing for more than a decade heralds a new era for Bandon.

Mr Lucey said: “I remember in 2009, walking through floods in Bandon town and back as far as the late 70s seeing canoes going up the streets of the town so I know it well. I was struck, particularly in 2009 by the flooding at that time.

"I remember going up the aisle of Mass on a Sunday and I just felt ‘oh my God,’ I almost collapsed going up the aisle to be honest. Two nights before the town was under probably six or seven feet of water and I felt a weight on my own organisation. I remember standing inside this hall in about 2016 and saying we are going to change this town.”

Local councillor Gillian Coughlan said: “I am pleased to see today the river being handed back to the people of Bandon, while it took a lot of work and a lot of investment and there were a lot of detractors nonetheless today our river flows between its banks safely.

“We have had recent flood risks and yet we have not had any water into the streets of Bandon. For residents, business people, that’s a great comfort. It shows that the future is bright for Bandon. It’s a happy day for Bandon, a day to look to the future for the potential that Bandon really can now fulfil.”